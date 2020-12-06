Rights ministry told to notify rules to implement law for transgender persons

The ministry of human rights (MoHR) has drafted rules with regard to the implementation of the Transgender Persons (protection of rights) Act 2018 and circulated them to all stakeholders for holding a meeting, human rights ministry director general told Sindh High Court on Saturday.

The court was hearing a petition of advocate M Tariq Mansoor seeking full and effective participation of transgender persons and their inclusion in the society, as well as the implementation of the Transgender persons (protection of rights) Act, 2018.

On November 19 last year, the high court had directed the ministry of human rights to notify the rules and all relevant guidelines within two months and implement the act for transgender persons.

Human rights director general Mohammad Arshad submitted that after approval of a draft, the matter would be placed in the cabinet for final approval. He submitted that several developments had already taken place in respect of compliance with the court order. He sought further time to submit the compliance report.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar allowed another 45 days as the last chance and directed the federal law officer to submit the compliance report.

The court had earlier been informed that the ministry of human rights was working on the formulation of rules/guidelines and it was also reviewing the relevant policies and guidelines to formulate rules for effective implementation of the act.

The law officer submitted that the MoHR had constituted a national implementation committee comprising 13 members with the secretary of the ministry as its chairperson for effective implementation of the law. He told the court that the ministry had also appointed a transgender person to work as transgender expert and serve as the coordinator of the national commission.

He further stated that the MoHR had developed guidelines for the police authorities on how treat transgender citizens in order to ensure compliance with Section 6(B) of the act; besides, it had conducted sensitisation sessions and consultations on aid guidelines with Islamabad and Rawalpindi police.

The court had observed that the government was obligated to make the best possible arrangements to secure full and effective participation of transgender citizens and the benefit of all fundamental rights had also been extended to them.