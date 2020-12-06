Politics is to serve people, not to play with their lives: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government has a clear policy and will not obstruct the PDM rally on December 13.

The opposition wants confrontation with the government but Pakistan cannot afford any confrontation. The opposition is pursuing a policy of playing with people’s lives and the nation will hold them accountable for it. “Spike in corona cases is worrisome for all of us,” said the Punjab governor while addressing an event and talking to the media after distributing cash prizes, certificates and disaster response kits among the winners and participants in the 4th National Level Community Emergency Response Team Challenge 2020 on Saturday. Rescue 1122 Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, PTI MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Country Director Volunteer Services Overseas (VSO) Pakistan Hashim Bilal were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that corona has not gone yet but there is a spike in corona cases. People come in politics to serve the people and not to play with their lives. The opposition is playing with people’s lives and wherever opposition’s rallies are held, corona cases increase there.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government is pursuing a policy of not obstructing any rally of the opposition in Lahore but the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The law and order will be maintained in any case, he said.

The governor congratulated all volunteers on International Volunteer Day. Volunteers must be appreciated by the media and their contribution is always remembered as rescue volunteers assisted the government in food packs distribution to deserving families during Covid-19, he said. He also appreciated VSO Pakistan who supports Rescue Service for organising the event and providing response kits to volunteer teams for promoting volunteerism in Pakistan. He said that the foundation of Rescue 1122 was laid by Pervaiz Elahi and Dr Rizwan Naseer played a great role in making Rescue 1122 the best institution. He said, “I am always with Rescue Service whether I am in government or opposition because it is the Service to Humanity.”

Ms Mussarat Jamshed Cheema spokesperson, Punjab government, appreciated the Rescue Services and congratulated volunteers. She said Rescue Service is our pride and volunteers associated with Rescue Service are examples of the strong connection between model organisation Rescue 1122 and public.

She said the Prime Minister also started his career as a volunteer for the establishment of Shoukat Khanum Hospital.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer DG Rescue Punjab welcomed all dignitaries and paid rich tribute to all volunteers. He said it is a matter of pride for me that after the establishment of a comprehensive system for emergency management Rescue Service established Community Emergency response teams in all union councils of Punjab for saving lives and promoting safety. He appreciated all officers of headquarters, academy, and districts who worked hard to implement the vision for safer communities and appreciated the winning teams, their Rescue and Safety Officers and District Emergency Officers. He also paid a salute to all volunteers for their motivation and selfless services.

On this occasion, Representative Country Director VSO Pakistan Barkat Ali Khan on behalf of Country Director VSO Pakistan appreciated the initiative of Dr Rizwan Naseer.

He says VSO Pakistan believes in community participation and Rescue 1122 is also committed to bring the positive change in the country through the participation of volunteers.

He maintained that the collective efforts of both organisations would be enhanced the capacity of community teams.

Ms Deeba Shahnaz thanked all dignitaries, guests and Rescue Scouts for their valuable participation to make the event successful.