Who are the heroes? Heroes appear in various forms. Heroes never give up on any problem, when they feel down, they look towards their responsibilities and stand up to help others. Besides these heroes, there are unsung heroes who have never been seen and appreciated, but they help us and sacrifice their selves for us.

These heroes exit in our everyday life. If you want to find the closest unsung hero, look at your father who wakes up every day without any gain for himself but for his family. He struggles for them, works for them just to fulfill the basic needs of his family. He works from dusk to dawn, to provide the essential needs of life, but no one actually appreciates his work. Even their own children don’t appreciate their hard work. In the whole world, people take their father as a person who goes to work every day to provide basic amenities to his family, but no one actually understands how much effort and hard work his father is doing. They face many people every day, no matter what the profession is, a father, who is a doctor, has to face patients daily and everyone is a difficult patient in his kind, some might be cooperative, some might hesitate for the checkup or might be afraid. Some people are out to fight the doctor for any kind of reason and he has to face all these things every day to get money at the end of the month. A similar situation is for a worker father who gets daily wage. He gets up early in the morning to get to work and tries to get every opportunity to get work so he can get money in the evening and this is not even the hard part if he gets the work, he has to move bricks from one place to another or might build a wall and if he makes even a single mistake, he gets yelled at by his contractor and even in some of the cases, he might not get the money in the evening because of his mistake. But he still works on the chance so that he might get his wage.

When everyone sees the history ,they took the legendary stories about king’s war or anything else like rising and falling of a nation and vanishing or discovering of a new religion. Every aspect of life in the history is the focus on the main person or the main event. Moreover, personalities like the Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal are known for their role in the history. A mother first teaches her child, she is the first teacher. There is no doubt that if a mother teaches her child, on the other hand, to be faithful and honest, a father also teaches his child to be brave and just. Every father wants to give his child the best life he can, he tries to make them easier and works hard so his children can achieve their goals in life. But unfortunately, fathers are among those people who are least appreciated. These days you will hear the stories of children sending their parents to asylums. Now children are literally throwing their parents out of their homes a fact they seems to forget what their father has done for them, how much their father suffers only to give his children a facilitated life, how much efforts he put in to pay fees of his schools, colleges and universities. He is the one who provides them with roof. He is the one who provides them with food.

A father can raise five children, but five children can’t bear one father. These intelligent children think that all the status, wealth and property of their father belong to them and they want all that, but these arrogant children forgot that without their father, it was impossible. Without a father they are just a little helpless kid with no food, no shelter and no cloths nor do they have their own identity.

A father cares for his family no matter how bad is his own condition. He doesn’t care about his own self even if it's raining or sunny he goes to work to meet the basic needs of his family. A child doesn’t care when he makes a request for a thing that his father can afford it or not, he just asks for a thing and after a little while that thing magically appears to him, but a father knows how he bought that thing. In the whole world, people treat each other for their own mean or work. They find relationship only to pass their time, but a father is a person who fulfills his family needs but is never appreciated. He never leaves his family in bad times. A father is the only one who guides his child without any personal gain. He is the only person in the whole world, who helps you.

According to Billy Graham: “A father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society”. We need to appreciate our fathers so they can feel proud and feel that they have done well for us. A father has never been rewarded as a hero, but to be honest, a person’s greatest emotional need is to be appreciated. Being a father they only want us to make them feel proud and become a respectable person they want. Appreciate your parents you never know what sacrifices they went through for you. A child cannot repay his parents, but he should try to at least give them some respect, love and care which they deserve because in their childhood, their parents were always there to help them. We should appreciate our parents because we never know what sacrifice they went through for us. A mother feeds her child and a father goes outside to earn money so his family can live in peace. They are here to play a different role that is no less important. A father is someone who holds you when you cry, shines with pride when we succeed and has faith in you when you fail. He is always there to cheer you. This is my humble attempt to show appreciation not only to my father, but to all the fathers out there, working tirelessly to create a happy family life. My father always supported me in every walk of my life. Whenever I am sad, I look at my father and it gives me potential to move forward because I know he is always there for me to cheer me up, to support my dreams I can proudly say what I am today, what have I have achieved, it is only because of my father’s support, love and courage. Even if I want to repay my father, I can’t because he has done a lot for me. In short, I want to say that a father is also a hero but an unsung hero who is never appreciated, but he works like a hero, he saves his family life by providing them with the basic needs of life. He saves them from danger. If a father is feeling down or if he is facing any crisis, he never gives up. Those who need to get most credit for your success are your parents. Because they are the only one who will stay by your side when you need some help. They will always encourage you and after all this, they only want your love and respect.

—Mehrosh Sabir

(The writer is a student of B.S Psychology, Riphah International University)