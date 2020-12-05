POs snatched from police

DASKA: Two proclaimed offenders (PO) were snatched from police custody on Friday. On a tip-off, police raided the outhouse of Liaquat and arrested PO Saher and Imtiaz, who were present there. Meanwhile, Liaquat and his sixteen accomplices gathered there and snatched the POs from the police custody.

MAN DEPRIVED OF CASH, MOTORCYCLE: A man was deprived of motorcycle, cash and a cell phone in the area of Motra police on Friday. Four bandits intercepted Khalil Ahmed, who was heading towards home on his motorcycle, and snatched Rs 50,000, his motorcycle and a cell phone from him. Police are investigating.

POWER THIEF BOOKED: Motra police Friday booked a man on charges of stealing electricity. On a tip-off, Gepco SDO concerned found accused Ameen stealing power from main line. On the report of the SDO the police booked the accused and started investigation.