Barrister Jahanzeb new Australian Honorary Consul in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Australian government has appointed a Karachi law practitioner Jahanzeb Awan as its new Honorary Consul in Karachi who will be having consular jurisdiction over Sindh province.

The announcement come from Australian High Commission Islamabad on Friday which stated that Barrister Jahanzeb Awan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, is a partner and head of litigation at a law firm in Pakistan and specializes in civil, commercial, constitutional and tax matters, and appears before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Awan also serves on the board of various charitable organizations. He is a Pakistani with family ties in Australia.

He will provide consular assistance to Australians in Sindh on behalf of the Australian High Commission in Islamabad. Jahanzeb Awan will liaise with Federal, Provincial and Local Government authorities in Karachi, in particular those relevant to Australia's consular interests. He will also promote Australian trade, economic, commercial, cultural, educational, scientific and technological interests in Sindh.

The diplomatic sources pointed out that it is the first time in decades that a country like Australia has bestowed such assignment to a Pakistani in the biggest city of the country, catering the whole province.

Another distinguished Karachi’s philanthropist Byram Dinshaji Avari, known as Byram D. Avari, has also been availing the distinction of working as Honorary Consul for Canada in Karachi, being a diplomatic representative of the world’s second largest country for number of years.