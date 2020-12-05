close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 5, 2020

FBR says 8th last date to file income tax returns

Top Story

 
December 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set December 8 as the last date to file tax returns, according to a circular the body issued Friday to the commissioners, stressing that there could be no further extension. In its circular, the FBR said extending the deadline for the filing of tax returns affected its system. However, taxpayers with hardship cases may apply online for an extension, it noted, adding that the commissioners had the power to defer the deadline. Commissioners may approve extensions for all hardship cases, the FBR underlined.

Latest News

More From Top Story