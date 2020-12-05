24 more corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 24 COVID-19 patients died while 670 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, with this the death toll reached 3,115 while confirmed cases of corona reached 121,753 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department Punjab, 18,262 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,046,341 in the province.

The spokesperson said that maximum new infections reported from Lahore were 301 while the number of cases in each district include Rawalpindi 71, Layyah 2, Chakwal 1, Jhang 20, Sheikhupura 6, Sahiwal 8, Bahawalpur 67, Multan 31, Lodhran 4, Sargodha 7, Attock 3, Nankana 1, Sialkot 13, Narowal 1, Hafizabad 1, Bahawalnagar 12, Khanewal 1, Faisalabad 22, Kasur 4, Gujrat 13, Okara 4, Rajanpur 4, Pakpattan 21, Toba Tek Singh 4, Gujranwala 5, Dera Ghazi Khan 7, Bhakkar 2, Vehari 2, Rahim Yar Khan 11, Mianwali 1, Jhelum 4, Chiniot 1, Mandi Bahauddin 12 and Muzaffargarh 3.Around 172 patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered individuals to 99,164.