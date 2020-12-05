Sale of costly dry fruits rises in chilly conditions

ISLAMABAD: With biting chill creeping into the air, the sale of dry fruits has increased tremendously as these are the real treat and perfect gift of nature in the winter season.

The increase in the sale of dry fruit has happened at a time when the people are facing an unprecedented price hike and food inflation. But it is the cold weather that has forced the customers to enjoy dry fruit to brave the chilly weather conditions.

Ahsan Ali, a shopkeeper at Saddar Market, said, “The unhindered supply of dry fruit helped keep the prices affordable for many weeks but when demand increases the prices also go up accordingly.”

The prices of dry fruit appear to be unaffordable for the majority of the people, especially belonging to the lower strata of the society. The residents have also complained that there is no check and balance of prices. Nadeem Rasool, a customer, said, “I have paid Rs2,500 for two items — walnuts and pistachio — and I don’t hope I will buy them again this month.”