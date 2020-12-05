Jahanzeb Awan appointed as honorary Australian CG Karachi

KARACHI: The Australian government has announced to appoint Barrister Jahanzeb Awan as a new honorary consul general in Karachi with the consular jurisdiction for Sindh.

Barrister Jahanzeb Awan, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, is a partner and head of litigation at a law firm in Pakistan and specializes in civil, commercial, constitutional and tax matters and appears before the SC and the HCs in Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. Awan also served on the board of various charitable organisations.

Awan is a Pakistani citizen and has family ties in Australia, and he will provide consular assistance to Australians in Sindh on behalf of the Australian High Commission in Islamabad. Awan will liaise with federal, provincial and local government authorities in Karachi, particularly with those relevant to Australia’s consular interests.