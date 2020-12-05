Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

By Newsdesk

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers used a mobile phone app over the last two weeks to remotely cast votes for the first time, according to technologists and some involved in the process, embracing technology to facilitate an internal party leadership contest. The development marks a shift in how Congress is adapting to the internet, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Use of the app, named Markup ERVS, had not been publicly disclosed before Friday. A total of 230 House of Representatives Democrats logged into Markup on their government-provided iPhones to cast votes stating their preference for House speaker, who will be elected by the full chamber early next month, said Markup spokesperson Colby Redmond. The House Democrats also chose their caucus chair and committee heads through the app, which transfers data to staff in Washington. Earlier this year, the House changed its procedures for voting on legislation by the full chamber.