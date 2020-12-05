Woman among four people found dead

The bodies of four people were found in different parts of the city on Friday. According to the Bilal Colony police, the body of an elderly woman was found at a house located in the New Karachi area.

The police said the deceasedâ€™s neighbour called in rescuers who took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH)for an autopsy. The woman was identified as 60-year-old Farhat Jahan, wife of Siddiq Hassan.

The police said the body was around three-day-old and it was apparently a natural death. The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report that would ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Separately, 30-year-old identified as Amjad, son of Saeed, was found dead at his house located in Yousuf Goth, said the Surjani Town police. The body was taken to the ASH. The

police said the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, 85-year-old Gulzar Awan, son of Ghulam, was found dead at the Cantonment Station, said within the Frere police. The police said the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained.

Separately, another elderly man, who could not be identified immediately, was found dead inside the Mewa Shah graveyard, said the Pak Colony police. The body was moved to a morgue after medico-legal formalities were completed at the Civil Hospital Karachi.