PML-N workers’ detention orders suspended

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended an order of the Faisalabad deputy commissioner regarding detention of 17 workers of the PML-N and sought a reply from the district government.

PML-N Lawyers Forum’s Advocate Rafaqat Dogar challenged the detention orders saying the government had been victimising the workers of the opposition parties to sabotage the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

He argued that no curb could be put on the lawful activities of political workers. The lawyer requested the court to set aside the detention orders for being unlawful. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq suspended the impugned order by the Faisalabad deputy commissioner and sought a reply by December 28.