Lahore rally at all costs: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE:PML-N will hold rally in Lahore at all costs, which will be the last nail in the coffin of the government.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said this while responding to Firdous Ashiq's press conference here Friday. She said the PDM’s Lahore rally would oust the rulers. Lahore is and will remain the stronghold of PML-N, she maintained. She said that every promise and claim of the government had proved false.

Azma said that credit for missing medicines from Punjab hospitals had gone to the PTI government. She further said that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were inseparable for PML-N. The spokespersons who threw mud on Maryam Nawaz had gone insane after Multan Jalsa, she said and alleged that the government had nothing to do with democracy and the strength of parliament. PDM does not need to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The people of Pakistan have already distrusted the government, she stated.