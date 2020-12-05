Bajaur residents protest prolonged power cuts

KHAR: The people of Bajaur staged a protest demonstration at Khar bazaar on Friday against unannounced electricity loadsheddng.

The protesters burnt used tyres and chanted slogans against the government to vent their anger.

Chairman of Islahi Committee Khar Ahmad Jan, Gul Afzal Khan of Awami National Party, Said Bacha of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Javed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others led and addressed the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the people of Bajaur were facing prolonged power cuts despite paying bills regularly. The protesters said that they would extend the protest to other parts of the district if the issue of the loadshedding was not resolved forthwith. They complained that Khar and its adjoining areas experienced prolonged power cuts.

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim and others held talks with the protesters and assured them that they would take up the matter with the officials concerned. The protesters dispersed after getting the assurance from the officials.