Last month, a foreign magazine released a report in which it said that Karachi has the worst public transport system in the world. The mega city has become a silent victim of the government’s incompetence. Cabs and buses have almost vanished from the city’s streets which are now occupied by motorcycle rickshaws which are not only a dangerous mode of transportation but are also a major cause of traffic congestion. Their higher fares are also crushing the poor financially.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System which started six years ago is still incomplete. The higher authorities need to take steps to resolve this problem and provide a better and affordable transit system to the city.

Maryam Tehseen

Karachi