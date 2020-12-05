Awan Australia’s honorary consul

Islamabad : The Australian government has announced the appointment of Jahanzeb Awan as its new Honorary Consul in Karachi with consular jurisdiction over the province of Sindh.

Barrister Jahanzeb Awan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, is a partner and head of litigation at a law firm in Pakistan and specializes in civil, commercial, constitutional and tax matters and appears before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. Mr Awan also serves on the board of various charitable organizations.

Mr Awan is a Pakistani Citizen. He has family ties in Australia. Mr Awan will provide consular assistance to Australians in Sindh on behalf of the Australian High Commission in Islamabad. Mr Awan will liaise with Federal, Provincial and Local Government authorities in Karachi, in particular with those relevant to Australia's consular interests. Mr Awan will also promote Australian trade, conomic, commercial, cultural, educational, scientific and technological interests in Sindh.