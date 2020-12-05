Eye camp concludes

Rawalpindi : A free eye and medical camp organised by Talent Groom Academy concluded here at Chakri Road on Wednesday, says a press release.

All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Punjab Chapter President Raja Mohammad Ilyas and Rawalpindi Chapter President Irfan Muzaffar Kiyani were among the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guests lauded the services of Talent Groom Academy Patron Colonel (r) Ibrar, his spouse, principal Shehzada Altaf and his team as well as Dr Captain Khalid Mahmood Dogar, (Eye Specialist) and his six member team and medical specialist, Dr Usman Hameed and Dr Hasnat Qureshi for arranging the eye and medical camp for the needy people of the area.