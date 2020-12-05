Deceased teachers’ families demand clearance of pension cases

Islamabad: The families of the teachers who died during the service have demanded of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and the DG Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to clear their pension and House Building Advance (HBA) loan related cases immediately, says a press release.

They said, “We are facing pension issues despite the passage of more than a year.”

The families said that the Pension and Packages Branch of the FDE has sent a letter to write-off HBA of teachers who died during the service to AGPR pension branch. But AGPR pension branch has rejected ‘HBA write-off’ case despite the FDE DG approval.

In this regard, the Accounts Officer, Pension Branch AGPR says that only the Principal Accounts Officer/Secretary Education has the power to waive the debt of employees who die during service. In this regard, the family members of the deceased said that the case should be send to the Secretary Education for approval of ‘HBA write off’. So that the pension amount pending with the AGPR could be released to the affected family immediately.