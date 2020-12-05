579 alm-seekers held last week

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 579 beggars during last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers.

Islamabad police nabbed 579 beggars during the last week, 12 cases registered against 121 professional alm-seekers, 176 men, 70 women 210 children and two transgender total 458 shifted to Edhi home.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers so that Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen. He has directed all SPs to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

DIG (Operations) has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Special squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhanced checking around worship places and entry as well as exit points. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.