Sialkot’s Ameer Khawaja in front in Quaid-i-Azam Golf

LAHORE: Ameer Khawaja was way ahead in ZIC Quaid-i-Azam Golf Championship which teed off here at the remarkable par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday.

Ameer of Sialkot ended the day as the leader with an exceptional score of net 67, five under par. In the course of the 18 holes, Ameer was relentless in application of golfing expertise. Steady shot making earned him regulation pars and exemplary was his putting on the greens.

Sameer Iftikhar of Lahore Gymkhana, playing to a handicap of six, ended the round with a score of net 70.

On the third position were five players with a score of net 72: Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana, Osama Nadeem of Sargodha, Ghulam Haider of Okara and Ali Nadim and Omer Farooq of Gymkhana.