Inside a box

Abbottabad’s traffic problems have been increasing rapidly for many months now, even though the city’s traffic police is extremely efficient. One of the major reasons for prolonged traffic congestion is that many vehicles which are turning right to get on the other road get stuck in the middle. Usually, it is the fault of only one driver that leads to the worst traffic jam.

To deal with this problem, the traffic authorities should introduce the concept of a box junction or a yellow box. The road crossings where traffic jams are expected are marked with a yellow box with criss-cross yellow lines. A vehicle will only enter this yellow box if it has enough space. If it doesn’t have space, the vehicle will not enter. Even though drivers will take some time to get used to of these boxes, this particular concept will help avoid traffic jams.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad