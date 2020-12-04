Ban sought on political, religious gatherings: If society can’t take responsibility, why court should intervene: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday rejected a plea seeking a ban on political and religious gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict and later termed the petition non-maintainable. During hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if the society could not take responsibility for its actions, why the court should intervene. He said it was an obligation of all members of the society to protect themselves from the coronavirus. “It is up to the executive to implement decisions. The petitioner should trust the parliament because ‘that is where the solution lies’”, he remarked. “The parliament and the executive have to play their role in tandem for protection from the novel coronavirus,” he said. Justice Athar Minallah said everyone was involved in politics adding that if the court order was not being followed, then why should it intervene.

