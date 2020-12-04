Five corona cases reported in Renala Khurd

OKARA: Five corona cases were reported in Renala Khurd. Deputy Health Officer Dr Ihsan Elahi said that the patients were 28-year-old Nafisa w/o Awais Alam, 40-year-old Ayesha, 53-year-old Samia Bibi w/o Maqbool and 35-year-old Raheel Khalid of Anwar Shaheed Colony and 52-year-old Ghulam Rasool of Hameed Town. He said that the Health Department had immediately quarantined them and started conducting corona tests of their family members. Dr Ehsan appealed to the people to abide by the corona SOPs set by govt to protect themselves from the disease.

MAN ROBBED: A tobacco company salesman was deprived of cash and valuables by two dacoits here. Nasim Akhtar, a salesman of a tobacco company, was returning from rural areas after recovery. When he reached near Thatha Said Ali, the dacoits intercepted him and shot at and injured him. They also robbed him of Rs 40,000 and a cellphone. The salesman was shifted to a hospital.