COVID-19 SOPs being ignored at Ehsaas Kafaalat centres

KABIRWALA: Women are ignoring coronavirus SOPs at the Ehsaas Kafaalat centres in Kabirwala tehsil. It has been learnt that women at the Kafalat centres during the second phase of welfare scheme are not abiding by the coronavirus SOPs. Talking to reporters, Ehsaas Kafalat programme Assistant Director Chaudhry Noman said five Ehsaas Kafalat centres had been established in tehsil Kabirwala and they are following the COVID-19 SOPs strictly. He said during rush women ignore facemask restrictions and precautionary measures. The deputy commissioner (DC) also visited the Ehsaas Kafalat centre at Kabirwala and stressed the implementation of SOPs.

BRICK KILNS WARNED: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday asked owners of brick kilns to shift to

zigzag technology by December 31. Chairing meetings of the district vigilance committee on bonded labour and Brick Kiln Owners Association separately, the DC said strict action would be taken against brick kiln owners in case they hired children as workers. ADC Revenue, ACs of all four tehsils, deputy director labour, assistant director environment protection department and other officials attended the meeting. Brick Kiln Owners Association Fazulur Rehman also attended the meeting.