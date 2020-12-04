Three die from corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three more corona patients died while 32 people tested positive during the last 24 hours. Health DDO Dr Asif Shehzad said that the death toll reached 261 in the city since March this year. He said that there were total 444 active corona cases in Faisalabad. He further said that 550 beds at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients, including 35 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26, including 10 confirmed patients, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.