52 fined at BRT stations for SOPs’ violation

PESHAWAR: During a crackdown against the Covid-19 SOPs’ violations, authorities have fined 52 passengers at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations for not wearing facemasks.

A spokesman for the district administration said the officials also sealed a wedding hall and four restaurants on University Road, including Usmania Restaurants, Khyber Charsi Tikka, Afghan Shinwari, Dam Pukh and Peshawari Ice Cream.

The officials also sealed an eatery in Shoba Bazaar. The management of these establishments had been given several reminders to ensure the Corona SOPs during the second wave of the contagion and action was taken against them after their failure to do the needful.

The administration also urged the general public to avoid visiting the crowded places or wear facemasks to protect themselves from contracting the virus.