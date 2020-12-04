Superspreader

Since the last few months, the opposition parties have been holding rallies against the sitting government to topple the government of PM Imran Khan. Massive public gatherings have been held by the opposition parties to pressurise the current government. On the other hand, the country has been witnessing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In this regard, the government has closed schools and placed a ban on public gatherings. It is unfortunate that the opposition parties are defying the government’s orders to hold rallies. To fight against the virus, all political parties need to work together. At present, their top priority should be to save the people from the deadly virus

Junaid Ali Jessar

Larkana