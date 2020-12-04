Water filtration plant at QAU

Islamabad : Vice-Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali inaugurated a mega water filtration plant at the Girls Hostel Complex on campus here on Thursday.

The plant was donated by the QAU Alumni Association to facilitate the students residing in the hostel while the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, (PCRWR), Ministry of Science & Technology has provided technical assistance and supervised the project.

Secretary General of the QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor said safe drinking water capacity is 2500 liters per hour. He said the latest filtration plant has the ability to remove all types of contaminants and improve the quality of water.