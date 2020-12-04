CDA removes encroachments

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) during operation has removed encroachments from roads, markets, streets, and all the other places of capital.

According to detail, upon the special direction of the Chairman CDA the enforcement department was carrying on the operation against encroachments in the capital city. The illegal washrooms and other encroachments from the front sides of the houses in the F-7 sector have been removed.

Encroachments at Margalla Road have also been removed and Illegal houses at Bari Imam Muslim Colony have also been demolished. The illegal fruit stalls throughout the city have been removed.