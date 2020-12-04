Covid-19 forces more District Central areas to go on lockdown

In order to deal with the increasing number of cases of Covid-19, smart lockdown has been imposed in more areas of the Central district of Karachi.

According to the Commissioner Office, smart lockdown will be in effect until December 16 in District Centralâ€™s Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Liaquatabad neighbourhoods.

Central Deputy Commissioner MB Raja Dharejo said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to limit the transmission of the virus will be strictly enforced in these areas. He said that only groceries and medical stores will remain open in the areas on lockdown.

The notification issued by the DC office states that according to the District Health Office, emerging Covid-19 hotspots may lead to a potential health emergency for the public, especially the vulnerable and high-risk aged population with comorbidities.

In order to reduce the spread of Covid-19, besides the mandatory wearing of masks and observing social distance, it is also important to ensure isolation, contact tracing and testing, being the three pillars of the government strategy to contain the novel coronavirus, reads the notice.

The smart lockdown will be imposed in Karimabad, Federal B Areaâ€™s blocks 7, 10, 12, 14 and 15, Liaquatabadâ€™s Azam Nagar and Block 3, North Karachiâ€™s sectors 10 and 11-A and blocks A, B, C, H and N, and North Nazimabadâ€™s blocks J and I and sectors 4-B, 15-A1, 15-A2 and 15-B.

In the localities on lockdown, no more than four people will be allowed to gather at one place and the wearing of masks will be compulsory. Only one person will be allowed to leave their house and they will have to explain to law enforcement officials why they are out.

People will not be allowed to hold events or social gatherings in the areas on lockdown. The alleyways, neighbourhoods and localities on lockdown will be sealed in accordance with the directives of the district health officers.