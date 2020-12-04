Tainted liquor seller arrested

LAHORE: North Cantt police claimed to have arrested a suspect, Ashar, for dealing with tainted liquor on Thursday. Police also recovered over 100 bottles of liquor from his custody. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, a proclaimed offender for the last five months in a cheque dishonour case has been arrested on Thursday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Naseem who had issued Rs2.8 million cheque for business purpose five months back. The cheque had bounced and the suspect had gone into hiding. Police registered a case against him and investigating the matter.