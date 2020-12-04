Directive to restore cycling track near BRB Canal

LAHORE:The Lahore division commissioner Thursday paid a visit to the non-functional Khair Pull cycling track and walking track along Lahore Canal near BRB Canal.

He directed the authorities concerned that 2.5 km cycling track and 3 km walking track with the park be restored as recreational and cycling activity hub for Lahorites. He said it would be restored under the banner of Sohna Lahore. He said the rural locality outside the premises of the track would be renovated as Rainbow Village.

He visited the all closed offices, whole abandoned track and walking track along with PHA DG Jawad Qureshi and other officers concerned. He said the track location is beautiful and the small canal inside the track premises must attract Lahorites for cycling leisure after its complete restoration. He made a joint team of MCL, PHA and sports office to plan and start to rehabilitate the track. He directed officers to clear the track pavement, plant more trees, do horticulture work and use the constructed portions to enhance the healthy cycling activity for families, kids and professionals. He expressed that that the premises would be renovated as soon as possible.

Garments council: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that the establishment of Garments Sector Council will bridge gap between industry and Tevta.

Addressing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat, he said that Tevta would update the syllabus of relevant courses in accordance with the recommendations of this council. “This will enable us to prepare a workforce as per the demand and needs of the industry,” he said, adding that for this purpose he had meeting with FCCI president Ehtesham Javed, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Chairman Shahnawaz Badar and representatives of textile industry's associations.

Ali Salman ordered Tevta officials in Faisalabad to present a report on institutions located in city to upgrade them as per requirement of the market in line with the recommendations of textile and garments industry. He asked textile associations to name their representatives for Garments Sector Council within two weeks.

Visual story-telling: Punjab University College of Art & Design (CAD)’s Department of Graphic Design organised a two-day seminar on “Visual Story-telling”. According to a press release, the seminar covered the basics of visual storytelling, the technicalities of film-making, script writing and history. Ms Nirmal Bano, a professional script writer, and Mr Alizeb Raees, a professional filmmaker, were the speakers. Principal PU CAD, faculty members and MFA students of Graphic Design and Painting attended the seminar. Dr Ahmad Bilal, head of Design Department, said that this seminar was a step towards regular courses in film and performing arts under an independent department of performing arts and musicology, along with Research Centre for Creative Arts. He said that these activities would strengthen the creative skills among students.