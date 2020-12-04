close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

HED transfers 700 teachers

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 4, 2020

LAHORE:The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Thursday issued transfer orders of around 700 male and female teachers.

These orders were issued under Phase-III, 2020 of the HED’s e-Transfer initiative. These transfers were made upon applications submitted by the teachers online on the transfer portal and were marked automatically according to the criteria shared on the web portal.

