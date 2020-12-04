HED transfers 700 teachers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Thursday issued transfer orders of around 700 male and female teachers.
These orders were issued under Phase-III, 2020 of the HED’s e-Transfer initiative. These transfers were made upon applications submitted by the teachers online on the transfer portal and were marked automatically according to the criteria shared on the web portal.