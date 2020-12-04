Rickshaw drivers protest against taxes

LAHORE:The Awami Rickshaw Union and Pakistan Transport Council staged a protest rally from Harbanspura to GT Road in which hundreds of auto-rickshaws and coasters participated.

The protesters chanted slogans against LTC and traffic police. They said if their demands were not accepted, a rally would be held from Jallo Mor to Thokar Niaz Baig on Monday. They demanded resignation of LTC CEO. They also demanded that the collection of excise tax in the name of slip tax on external routes should be abolished and the place tax in the name of entrance fee from rickshaws, wagons and flying coaches for entering hospitals, bus stands and housing societies should be abolished. They demanded rickshaws, taxis and wagons should be provided stands at markets, bus stands and airports.

Route permits should be provided to Mini Mazda, flying coaches and wagons. Three-year e-challan fines should be waived. The toll plaza should be demolished, they demanded. Awami Rickshaw Union Chairman Majeed Ghauri demanded the government fulfill their legitimate demands.