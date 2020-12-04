France mourns ex-president Giscard

PARIS: France on Thursday mourned its former president Valery Giscard d’Estaing after he died from Covid-19 aged 94, with tributes hailing him as an ambitious social reformer and great European statesman. Giscard, who had been in hospital several times in the last months for heart problems, died surrounded by his family Wednesday at the family estate in the Loire region, his family said in a statement.

He ruled France for a single seven-year term from 1974-1981, during which the country made great strides in nuclear power, high-speed train travel and legalised abortion. He ensured that Paris was at the heart of Europe in a post-war partnership with Germany and also played a key role in what would become the G7 group of major world powers.