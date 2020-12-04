Iran postpones execution of academic

STOCKHOLM: The planned execution of Iranian-Swedish academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was sentenced to death in Iran three years ago for spying, has been postponed, his wife said on Thursday.

Vida Mehran Nia told AFP she had been informed by her husband’s lawyer that Iranian authorities had decided to delay the execution for "some days". According to information gathered by rights group Amnesty International, Djalali was scheduled to be moved on Tuesday afternoon to a prison in the Iranian city of Karaj where the execution was to be carried out, but his wife said he had not yet been transferred.