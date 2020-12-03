Sohail Ali Khan appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has appointed Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer, as the new Director General/ Principle Information Officer (PIO) (BS-21) at the Press Information Department (PID) with immediate effect and until further orders. According to a notification issued here by the ministry on Wednesday, Sohail Khan, an officer of information group, was serving as Director General (DG), Internal Publicity (IP) Wing at MOIB. Previously, Shahera Shahid was assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/ PIO PID.