Sindh govt to form body to look into sacked PSM workers’ issues

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced constituting a committee to look into the issues of the Pakistan Steel Mills’ employees who have recently been laid off by the Centre.

The decision to form the committee was announced by Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday as he met the representatives of the retrenched workers of the PSM at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the labour minister strongly condemned the federal government’s decision "to render the PSM workers jobless". He said the Sindh government stood by the dismissed staffers.

He expressed gratitude to the protesting workers who, on the request of the Sindh government, had ended their protest sit-in last night on the main railway track to restore the train service to and from Karachi.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party stood by the protesting employees and would also convey their demands to the federal government. He said the dismissed workers reserved the right to agitate if the federal government didn’t accept their demands. Ghani said the PPP was for providing jobs to the people instead of carrying out retrenchment drives.

The leaders of the protesting employees expressed gratitude to the labour minister for meeting them. They hoped that the Sindh government would provide full support to their cause.

They said the PPP had strived for the provision of employment opportunities and job security to the labourers.