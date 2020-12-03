KP to prepare economic development plan for merged district

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to prepare an economic development plan for the merged districts with short, mid and long-term activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the merged districts on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, said an official handout.

Besides provincial cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Iqbal Wazir and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police, Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen. Nauman Mahmood, administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed the security situation, progress made so far on developmental projects and matters related to governance and administrations in North Waziristan district.

The progress made on the decisions taken by the previous meetings of the Task Force about South Waziristan, Bajaur and Kurram districts was reviewed as well.

The forum expressed satisfaction at the overall progress made thus far in North Waziristan. The role of the district administration and Police Department was lauded.

The chief minister stressed the need for rapid progress on the construction of public offices buildings and other government infrastructures in the merged areas.

He directed that letters should be issued to the departments which have not yet submitted demands for the land acquisitions for the infrastructures.

Mahmood Khan directed the Health Department to put special focus on the provision of medical equipment to the hospitals of the merged districts.