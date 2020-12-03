Contractors in Swat halt construction work to protest engineer’s arrest

MINGORA: The All Contractors Association, Swat, on Wednesday announced to halt construction work in the entire division against the arrest of a civil engineer after a case was registered by the Mines and Minerals Department.

Speaking at a press conference, Nadir Shah, Qaiser Khan and others said that Mines and Minerals and Irrigation departments should first know their limits before taking action against a civil engineer.

They said that Engr Mohsin Ali was busy in construction work on the Bypass road when the Mines and Minerals Department officials came and registered a case against him without any reason.He was then arrested and sent to prison, they added.

They said that the department inserted non-bailable sections in the case against the engineer. The contractors said that it was not acceptable to them and announced to stop work in the entire division.

They also asked the relevant authorities to provide justice and protection to contractors or else they would launch a protest movement.