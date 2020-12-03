Another 14 die of COVID-19, 440 test positive in a day

Rawalpindi : Another 14 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 744 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region crossed the figure of 40,000 with 440 new cases reported to Wednesday.

It is important that the number of deaths caused by the virus has been on a continuous rise for the last few days as in the last nine days, as many as 100 confirmed patients from ICT and Rawalpindi have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that six patients from the federal capital died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 324 while 342 new patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 30,748 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital of which 24,546 have recovered while the number of active cases in ICT was 5,878 on Wednesday.

According to details, the virus claimed eight more lives from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the district to 420 while confirmation of 98 new cases from Rawalpindi took the tally to 9684. To date, a total of 8060 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases of the disease was 1,204 in the district on Wednesday.

As many as 91 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district are hospitalized in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation is 1,113, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.