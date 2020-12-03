Man injured in motorcycle snatching bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Robbers shot and injured a man when he resisted their bid to snatch his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.
The incident took place near the Safari Park on University Road, said the Mobina Town police, adding that the injured was identified as 40-year-old Sohail, son of Abdul Aziz.
The man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.