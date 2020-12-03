close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 3, 2020

Man injured in motorcycle snatching bid

Karachi

Robbers shot and injured a man when he resisted their bid to snatch his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Safari Park on University Road, said the Mobina Town police, adding that the injured was identified as 40-year-old Sohail, son of Abdul Aziz.

The man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

