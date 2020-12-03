Punjab bans indoor dining in restaurants

close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

Lahore

December 3, 2020

The Punjab government has imposed complete ban on indoor dining in restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc. Only outdoor dining, with adequate spacing between tables, and takeaway would be allowed. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, in exercise of powers under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 and with the CM’s approval, issued a notification with immediate effect in this regard.

