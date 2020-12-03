Israel sends Palestinians over $1bn

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel has released more than $1 billion in funds withheld from the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian minister said on Wednesday, weeks after coordination was renewed between the two sides.

"The Israeli government transfers all financial dues of the clearance to the account of the Palestinian Authority, amounting to three billion and 768 million shekels," civil affairs minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter, referring to taxes, including customs taxes, that the Jewish state collects on behalf of the PA.

In May, the Palestinians stopped coordination with Israel, with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas saying it was in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.