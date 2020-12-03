PCB questions maintainability of petition against players

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday questioned the maintainability of the petition against non-action of PCB against former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik and other players for violating team management rules prior to 2019 World Cup match against India in England.

The statement was filed in Sindh High Court which was hearing the petition seeking action against Malik, pacer Wahab Riaz and opening batsman Imamul Haq.

Petitioner Abdul Jalil Marwat, a cricket fan, submitted in the petition that Malik, his wife Sania Mirza, Wahab and Imam were spotted consuming sheesha at a café in England prior to the match on June 16. He said that Malik, Wahab and Imam performed poorly as a result of which Pakistan lost the match.

Filing counter affidavit in the petition on behalf of PCB and the players, the PCB counsel submitted that the petition was not maintainable on ground of jurisdiction as the incident took place in UK which was beyond the territorial jurisdiction of SHC.

The PCB counsel submitted that there was nothing on record to show that the players were intoxicated. He said that it is rather unfortunate that petitioner was levelling such unsubstantiated allegations.

He said that allegations of the petition was based on hearsay. He also said the petitioner has an alternative remedy available under clause 37 of the PCB Constitution.

He requested the court to dismiss the petition.

The division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after taking the comments on record asked the petitioner to file rejoinder if any and adjourned the hearing of the case.