67 more die as corona killing spree goes on

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded at 49,105, as 2,458 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-seven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital, died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 300 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,752 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Around 40,969 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 13,169 in Sindh, 15,356 in Punjab, 4,696 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,553 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 310 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 537 in AJK.

Around 343,286 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 400,482 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 6,933, Balochistan 17,187, GB 4,658, ICT 30,406, KP 47,370, Punjab 119,578 and Sindh 174,350.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was apprised on Tuesday that based on recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other reputed guidelines, a national policy had been framed to initiate Rapid Antigen Testing for detecting Coronavirus.

Executive Director National Institute of Health (NIH) Major General Dr Aamir Ikram briefed the forum that all the provinces had been taken on board to devise a unified strategy to hold Antigen Testing as per the international standards.

The forum was told that initially all government authorised public sector laboratories could perform the Antigen tests for the specified categories.

The provincial representatives informed the forum about NIH deliberations for opting Rapid Antigen testing and also mentioned that necessary arrangements were being made to introduce testing in all major hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday banned indoor food serving at restaurants and hotels to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to ensure effective implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“All kinds of indoor dinning are prohibited with immediate effect and until further orders. It is further clarified that only takeaway and home deliveries are allowed. Moreover, timing restrictions are not applicable to hotels, restaurants and other essential shops,” said a notification.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat told APP that all assistant commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates were in the field to ensure implementation of the orders.

He said the order regarding ban on serving indoor meal in hotels and restaurants was issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act to stem the virus.

Meanwhile, former deputy chairman NAB and senior bureaucrat Hassan Wasim Afzal has died of COVID-19.

He was admitted to a hospital five days ago where he was kept on ventilator due to his worst health.

He held important positions in different government departments including the Prime Minister Secretariat. Hassan Wasim also investigated foreign assets cases against Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.