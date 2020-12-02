FIA arrests int’l child pornography gang member

GUJRANWALA: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing raided Narowal and arrested an accused belonged to the international child pornography gang and recovered over 600 videos from him.

Reportedly, the Brazilian government through the Interpol had provided information about accused Riaz. To it, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing team conducted a raid and arrested the accused from Narowal.

It was told that the accused was allegedly involved in sending videos to other countries. Later, the FIA team also produced the accused before the court and got his four days physical remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Tuesday retrieved 1,900-Kanal state land from land grabbers at Qila Didar Singh. A team conducted an operation and got retrieved the state land owned by the Auqaf Dept.