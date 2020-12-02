Fayyaz Chohan warns Maryam against personal attacks on political rivals

LAHORE: Punjab minister for Colonies and Jails Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said derogatory remarks used by Maryam Safdar in Multan public meeting against Imran Khan and his mother are highly condemnable and the PML-N leader should keep in mind that stones are not thrown at others while sitting in a glass house.

He said this while reacting to the statements given by Maryam Safdar in the PDM public meeting in Multan. He alleged that Maryam Safdar revived the traditions of her parents of personal attacks against political rivals. He alleged that Maryam inappropriate language against Imran Khan and his mother. He said Imran Khan has never given statement against mother or any elder member of family of Nawaz Sharif.

“All know it well that Imran Khan established state-of-the-art hospital costing billions of rupees in the love of his mother and on the other hand, Sharif family did what at the demise of their mother needs no comments,” he said.

He remarked that Begum Safdar Awan is setting highly hazardous traditions in the politics. “If she continues to resort to mud-slinging against her political rivals and their families then her personal life will not remain immune from this practice,” he said.