Distance learning

As the second wave of Covid-19 arrived in the country, the authorities called for school closures to contain the spread of the virus. The online education mode has opened avenues for more task-based experiments. The task-based approach of digital learning enables students to focus on vocational training skills which are imperative for higher studies.

As students shuttle between digital and physical spaces for learning, they end up exploring their capacity for independent learning. Digital learning has not only altered the mode of education, but has also changed our attitudes, responses, engagement and behaviour with respect to learning.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi