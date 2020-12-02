Assets beyond known sources: NAB summons witnesses in inquiry against Maulana Fazl

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtun khwa on Tuesday summoned witnesses in an inquiry against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan

Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

Though the spokesman for JUI-F expressed ignorance about summoning any associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a source in the NAB confirmed that two people have been summoned. “They will be questioned by the NAB team,” he added.

One of those summoned by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear at its provincial head office in Peshawar on December 10 has been identified as Gul Asghar belonging to Dera Ismail Khan.

He was also issued a call up notice earlier but had failed to appear before the NAB team.

The sources said the NAB had directed the witness to record his statement before the NAB team in an inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He was also warned of action if he failed to turn up before the inquiry team.

The district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan has also been sent a copy of the letter to ensure that the witness appears before the NAB team on the due date.

The NAB KP said in September last that an inquiry against the top opposition leader and head of JUI-F is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NAB had stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman could be summoned to ask him questions about the ongoing inquiry against

him. However, it did not give any date for his summoning and said the Maulana could be summoned as per law to give an explanation.

The NAB KP was holding an inquiry against the JUI-F chief over alleged assets beyond known sources of income. It was po9nted out by a senior NAB official that the inquiry was halted due to unknown reasons earlier but had now been activated.

The Maulana had reacted aggressively to the media reports that he was being summoned to face the inquiry.

He had rejected the allegations, termed it political victimization and refused to be cowed down while leading the opposition agitation against the PTI government.

The top anti-corruption watchdog is also conducting an inquiry against his younger brother Zia-ur-Rehman for alleged assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of power by making illegal appointments. The NAB is also conducting an inquiry against a number of other leaders of the PDM.